Austin Public Health hosting walk-up vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, you have two chances to get a vaccine through Austin Public Health (APH) with no appointment needed.

APH will be expanding its online scheduling and pilot walk-up COVID-19 vaccination operations on Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. -- or until vaccine doses run out -- at the Delco Activity Center. The Delco Activity Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. in northeast Austin near the LBJ Early College High School.

“We have the vaccine supply and we want to continue to put as many shots in arms as we can,” said APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard. “As we see a nationwide decline in appointment scheduling, we know we must decrease barriers for individuals to get vaccinated without technological barriers.”

For these walk-up events, residents 18 years or older can arrive without an appointment. Residents are not required to pre-register in the APH system. However, it is highly encouraged to create an account and pre-register here before arriving at the clinic.

If these times and days don't work for you, you can still secure an appointment through APH's website. Learn more about scheduling through APH here. APH releases vaccine appointments every Monday and Thursday evening.

APH expanded its vaccine eligibility to all adults earlier this month.