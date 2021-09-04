Austin Public Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults Monday

Earlier this week, APH said appointments would only be available to those older than 40.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults starting Monday, April 12.

On Thursday, APH said all appointments for this week have been filled. But the agency will be opening appointments to the general public, including anyone 18 years or older, starting with its next appointment release on Monday.

Monday's appointment release will be for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Earlier this week, APH had only opened its appointments to people in phases 1A, 1B and 1C, child care providers and teachers, and adults 40 years old or older. The Texas Department of State Health Services declared all adults in Texas eligible for the vaccine starting on March 29; however, adults over the age of 80 are still prioritized.

To pre-register for a vaccination appointment through APH, go to APH’s website and fill out the form. Then, once the pre-queue period opens at 5:45 p.m. Monday, log in to your account and wait in the queue.

APH said when it's your turn to schedule an appointment, the system may take you to the login screen. If that happens, log in and continue to schedule. You won't lose your spot in line. APH encourages those trying to schedule an appointment to enable all cookies when in the queue, as this will help hold your place in line if you are logged out.

APH releases vaccine appointments every Monday and Thursday evening.