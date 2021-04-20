Austin residents asked to offer feedback on APD's use of force in Wednesday town hall

The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when two officers were indicted in use of force cases.

The City of Austin's police review commission wants to hear your feedback on the Austin Police Department's use of force at a town hall event happening this week.

The "8 Can't Wait Town Hall" virtual event, hosted by the Community Police Review Commission, is Wednesday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The commission is a group of 10 unpaid volunteers who were appointed by the city manager to oversee the police department, make recommendations and listen to the community.

You can RSVP for the town hall online here.

One of the commissioners said the town hall comes at a good time considering recent police shootings in the area. In one case, a 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder after an officer was hurt in a shooting Friday, April 9.

“In the wake of recent officer-involved shootings, the questions about when and how Austin police officers use force have never been more important," said Commissioner Sukyi McMahon in a written statement.

The commission is inviting the public to talk about their experiences in order to get feedback on proposals that aim to "make policing safer for everyone," said Amani Seay, chair of the commission.

The 8 Can't Wait campaign is part of a national movement to reduce police brutality.