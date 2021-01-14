LIST: Here's where you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Austin

KVUE compiled a list of the places to look for in order to sign up for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, there is a demand still to be met of people wanting to receive it.

There are many different avenues and providers to get the different coronavirus vaccines, so we wanted to help compile a list of ways for you to sign up.

At this time, vaccines are only available to those in Phase 1A and 1B, which include health care workers, those over 65 years old and those with chronic health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness due to COVID-19.

Here are some popular providers for you to register to get the vaccine in and around the Austin area:

Note: Waiting lists detailed below are simply resources people can utilize to sign up. Signing up for the list does not guarantee you will get the vaccine as doses at providers are limited.

Create an account at AustinTexas.gov/COVID-19-Vaccines

Pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine – the public health department is focusing on vaccinating those in group 1A and 1B who are the most vulnerable, such as the uninsured. You will answer a few questions about yourself, vaccine reaction and insurance information. Information provided will determine your eligibility for vaccination. You will not be asked about your immigration status.

If eligible for an APH vaccine, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. There will be a phased roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine with a very limited supply at the beginning. Austin Public Health follows Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines to determine eligibility. Vaccine information will be sent to IMMTRAC Texas Immunization Registry and then used to notify of you of your vaccine appointment availability, and for the required follow up appointment to receive the second record dosage of vaccine. Information you give during pre-registration is private and confidential by law and will be maintained with confidence.

Vaccination is free.

In order to secure your spot for the COVID-19 vaccine, register for the waiting list here. Once they receive more shipments of the vaccine, they will then email you a booking link to allow you to book a time for an appointment.

H-E-B says it has launched a portal where Texans can register to get vaccinated. But first, H-E-B said it requested another allocation of vaccines from the State of Texas, as its initial allocation has either already been distributed or is scheduled to be administered.

Whenever H-E-B has the supply to continue vaccinating, it will activate the scheduler tool here so people can schedule an appointment.

When Tarrytown Pharmacy receives a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, they will email people who are on their communication list and who are in the current and appropriate phases. The email will contain a unique scheduling link for people to book an appointment. Because vaccine supply is limited, receiving an email with the scheduling link will not guarantee a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Join the communications list here.

38th Street Pharmacy has a waiting list people can join here. Once 38th Street Pharmacy gets allocations of the vaccine, it will email those on the list to start scheduling appointments. It will focus on group 1A on the priority list and then continue from there.

For more providers, check out the State's vaccine provider locations map here.

This story will update as more providers become available. Check back on this story for updates.