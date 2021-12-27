LIST: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Austin after returning from holidays

Austin Public Health told KVUE that testing sites were averaging about 160 people per hour last week, which was the most they had ever seen.

AUSTIN, Texas — As people return home from the holidays, Austin health leaders expect the demand for COVID-19 testing to significantly increase.

Austin Public Health (APH) told KVUE that testing sites were averaging about 160 people per hour last week, which was the most they had ever seen. City testing sites closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, but reopened Monday.

Here is where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Austin area:

Travis County Expo Center – Opens at 8 a.m. Monday

Long Center – Opens 10 a.m. Monday

Dove Springs Rec Center – Opens on Tuesday

Point of Care Health Services – Open all week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At-home tests are another option, but might be hard to find. Here is a list of places to look for at-home tests in Austin.

Health leaders warn allergy symptoms should be taken seriously because it can be mistaken for the coronavirus.

"I can't tell you how many times ... based on case investigation with people who are sick, they're like, I thought I had allergies and it ended up being COVID," APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette said.

To sign up for a testing appointment with, click here.