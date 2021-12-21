Where to compost or recycle your real Christmas tree in Central Texas

When the holiday weekend ends, there are several options to dispose of your real Christmas tree.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Christmas countdown is on, but before you know it, the holiday season will be over. If you've decorated a real tree this year, it's a good idea to go ahead and start thinking about what to do with it after the holiday weekend ends.

Luckily, there are a number of disposal options in Central Texas.

Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) will compost your tree for free. You can drop your tree off at one of the following locations between Dec. 27 and Jan. 31, with the exception of Jan. 1:

TDS Landfill Creedmoor 3016 FM 1327 in Creedmore, Texas Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. until sunset

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave 4001 RR 620 South in Bee Cave, Texas Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown 250 W.L. Walden Drive in Georgetown, Texas Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio 1280 FM 1516 #2 in Converse, Texas Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Garden-Ville Evans Road San Antonio 7561 E. Evans Road in San Antonio, Texas Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Trees must be free of flocking, lights, ornaments, metal and other non-living decorations. A $45 contamination fee will be assessed for trees and decorations that have not been cleaned.

When bringing trees for drop-off, make sure they are tied and secured. For more information, click here.

However, that isn't the only option for tree and/or wrapping material disposal.

The City of Georgetown said TDS customers in the city limits can put real Christmas trees on the curb for collection on your regular yard trimmings pickup day. Trees seven feet in length or less can be placed at the curb uncut. Longer trees should be cut into sections. Artificial trees are not accepted.

The City is also reminding residents that cardboard boxes and wrapping paper are recyclable. If those materials won’t fit in your recycling cart, you can put them in a larger box next to your cart. Ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Cellophane wrap and plastic bags are recyclable if they are placed in a yellow bag-the-bag, tied and placed inside the recycling cart. Bag-the-bag recycling bags are available for pick up at the following locations:

Georgetown Municipal Complex 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library 402 W. Eighth Street

Georgetown Recreation Center 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Sun City Social Center monitor's desk 2 Texas Drive

Collection station 250 W.L. Walden Road



Finally, if you live in the Austin city limits, Austin Resource Recovery will pick up all-natural trees, along with yard trimmings, on regularly scheduled collection days.

All residents can also drop their trees off at the Zilker Park polo fields between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 2, 8 and 9. Trees must be cleaned of decorations and uncovered.