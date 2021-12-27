Waterloo Records will exchange retailer gift cards for store credit

You can turn your national retailer gift card you got for Christmas into store credit at Austin's Waterloo Records.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the wake of the holiday season, Austinites with national retailer gift cards have the option to exchange them for store credit at one of Austin's iconic record shops.

Waterloo Records posted on its Instagram Sunday that customers could turn in gift cards from retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon and many others into store credit.

The store said they must be physical gift cards and once they confirm the amount, they will grant the same amount in store credit. The store credit will never expire, the post says.

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Holiday sales were up 10.7% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period, the AP reported.