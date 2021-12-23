LIST: Where to look for at-home COVID-19 test kits in Austin

The demand is so high, box chain stores have limited the number of at-home test kits people can buy.

AUSTIN, Texas — As more people prepare for holiday travel or to gather with their families, the need for COVID-19 testing is ramping up.

The demand is so high, box chain stores have limited the number of at-home test kits people can buy. Travis County leaders also said Wednesday morning that they ran out of at-home tests they were handing out this week.

Here is a list of places to search for COVID-19 at-home test kits:

As of right now, City officials do not have tests available for people to pick up the week of Dec. 27, but are placing an order for more.

If you choose to go to one of the APH testing sites next week, they have tests ready for you, but do ask that you make an appointment. But, if you don’t, they will still test anyone who shows up during their hours of operation.

Next week, the two APH test sites will be open Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.