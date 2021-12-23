Austin in Stage 5 threshold for 2 out of 3 'key staging indicators'

Officials track the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the omicron variant has increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States – making up 73% of new cases – two of the three metrics local leaders use to determine COVID-19 risk-based guideline staging have skyrocketed.

On the City's dashboard, officials track the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging. As of Dec. 23, two of those three indicators are in Stage 5 territory: community transmission rate and positivity rate.

Austin's community transmission rate and positivity rate are 173.5 and 8.9%, respectively. The dashboard says it will not be updated again until Dec. 27.

However, the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions remains in Stage 3 territory at 16. As of Dec. 23, the City remains in Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Here is a look at what that means for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Texans:

Austin Public Health's Dr. Desmar Walkes joined KVUE on Wednesday to discuss the omicron variant and how to prepare for the holidays, which can be viewed here on our YouTube channel:

Health leaders urge the community to start masking in public spaces regardless of vaccination status, test for coronavirus over the holidays and during travel, and get fully vaccinated including a booster shot.