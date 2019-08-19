AUSTIN, Texas — For high school juniors and seniors in the state of Texas, choosing the right college is a complicated and tedious task with the vast number of in-state colleges at their disposal.

Out of all the colleges and universities in the Lone Star State, there is one we hold close to our hearts in Central Texas – The University of Texas at Austin.

Education ranking website Niche just released their 2020 Best College rankings. No surprise, the Longhorns are on top of the game. On the Best Colleges in Texas list, UT Austin ranks No. 2, just below Houston’s Rice University and right above Dallas’s Southern Methodist University (SMU). UT Austin also took the No. 1 slot as college with the best student life, and the No. 3 slot as college with the best value.

RELATED:

AP Top 25 Poll: Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies crack preseason top 15 for first time in years

Building to be named after former UT Austin President Bill Powers

UT's Bevo graces Sports Illustrated's 'Greatest Mascots in College Football History' list

The longhorn-obsessed school also thrived on the national charts. UT Austin takes the No. 8 spot on the Top Public Universities in America list and No. 11 on the Best College Athletics in America List.

The UT Austin application deadline is Dec. 1.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash

The Last Word: Austin ISD's new dress code won't prepare students for the future