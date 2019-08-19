AUSTIN, Texas — With only days separating the world from the opening kickoff of the 2019-2020 college football season, the Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 ranked teams.

Texas and Texas A&M both made the list.

The Longhorns were slated as the tenth best team in the nation in the first AP poll of the season, while the Aggies were ranked two spots behind their horned rivals at the No. 12 spot.

The last time Texas was ranked in the top 10 in the AP preseason poll was 2010, when the Longhorns started No. 5 after losing to Alabama in the national championship game the year prior.

The Aggies made the top 15 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013, which was the year after Johnny Manziel's breakout freshman season.

The Longhorns preseason ranking comes off the heels of its most successful season in recent memory, after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl to finish the season with a 10-4 record.

Meanwhile, the Aggies finished the 2018 season with a 9-4 record after defeating North Carolina State, 52-13.

Texas opens its season at home against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31. Texas A&M kicks off its 2019 campaign at home against Texas State on Sept. 29.