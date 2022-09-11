Del Valle ISD trustees approve purchase of nearly 150 acres for new schools

The land is divided into two parcels, both in the Whisper Valley neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL VALLE, Texas — On Tuesday, the Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 149 acres of land to be used to build future schools, including DVISD's second high school.

The land is divided into two parcels, both in the Whisper Valley neighborhood on the north side of the district. The first parcel, a 78.1-acre plot near the intersection of Braker and Taylor lanes, will be the site of DVISD's second high school. The school is expected to serve around 2,400 students.

The second parcel of land, which is 71.1 acres, will serve as the site of a future elementary and middle school.

The total 149.2 acres were purchased for $167,785 per acre. Funding for the purchase was approved by voters in May as part of DVISD's 2022 bond program.

The district said due to the cost of land increasing and land becoming more difficult to acquire, DVISD developed a partnership with the master-planned community developers.

"We are extremely proud of this partnership and for the opportunity to build future schools in this beautiful community, as we are strategically planning for future schools to accommodate growth in Del Valle ISD," Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle said. "Prior to this purchase, we did not have suitable land for new schools, and this puts us in a great position to proactively respond to the growing needs of our school district.”

The district expects the construction of the new high school to start next year. Survey work is already underway. The current target date for opening the new school is August 2026.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.



KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter