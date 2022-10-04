City of Austin gives 25 organizations grants to help fight food injustice

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has given 25 local organizations grants to help fight food injustice around the city.
The Office of Sustainability has awarded $3,000 to each of the 25 organizations to help reduce food injustice, which will allow more residents to have access to food.
These grants are part of the Food Justice Mini Grants program started in 2020 to provide funding for projects and programs to help build change around how food gets to the people that need it.
“I’m so inspired by the work being done in our community to create a more just and local food system,” said Lucia Athens, the City’s chief sustainability officer. “When it comes to addressing food-related inequities, these organizations are leading the way.”
A complete list of the organizations that were awarded for the summer of 2023 are listed below:
- Aleph Cookery
- Austin Chinese-American Network
- Austin Mutual Aid
- Austin Youth River Watch
- Black Trans Leadership of Austin
- Carol's Kindness
- Community Coalition for Health
- Community Garage Sale
- Del Valle Community Coalition
- El Buen Samaritano
- Equidad ATX
- Good Work Austin
- Govalle Elementary School, part of Austin ISD
- Hill Country Community Ministries
- HopeAustin
- Ojeda Middle School, part of Del Valle ISD
- Kalpulli Texas Quetzalcoatl
- Multicultural Refugee Coalition
- Out Youth
- Partners for Education, Agriculture and Sustainability (PEAS)
- Progressive I.M.P.a.C.C.C.T
- Rural Mutual Aid
- Socially Immersed
- Walking by Faith Prison Ministry
- WorkingGroup512
More information regarding the grants can be found here.
