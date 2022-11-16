Caught in the middle: Affordability still a problem for middle-class homeowners

Example video title will go here for this video

Austin’s restrictions on ADUs limit housing to the many families caught in the middle of the affordable housing issue – Austin's working middle-class.

The KVUE Defenders investigated the options for those caught in the middle.

Some make too much money for government assistance, but too little to afford market rates.

When it comes to affordable housing, the KVUE Defenders look at ways all levels of income can afford owning a home in Austin.

Editor's note: Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. for this full report.

"One of the theories is to go into established neighborhoods and remove the houses that are there and then build new units. Well, it turns out, when you do that, the units cost as much or more ... it doesn't mean that it's affordable," said Mims.

It could add also density in established neighborhoods, as evidenced in single-family lot zoning called SF-3, zoned for one home.

A report from the Urban Displacement Project from University of California Berkeley shows upzoning often relaxes certain city codes, like height limitations for buildings or how much housing can be on one lot.

Upzoning is defined as a change in land development code to allow for different types of homes in a neighborhood, like multi-family units on single family lots.

Mims said he does not support widespread “upzoning” because he feels it will erase the history of some areas while also increasing property taxes.

Mims said that’s not true. He supports affordable housing and density, even in his neighborhood, that is, if it's done right.

Some urban density-housing advocates may call it a “NIMBY” documentary, which stands for “not in my backyard.”

He released a film called “ Zoned Out .” It’s the story about folks who live in Austin and who could be impacted by widespread land development code changes.

When the City of Austin tried to pass a city-wide zoning law called CodeNext, Mims steered his filmmaking focus toward home.

Steve Mims isn't picking sides, he said. The documentary filmmaker showcases controversial issues facing our nation, winning national film festival titles since the 1990s.

The problem with upzoning : Prices going up

We pulled construction and demolition permits across Austin and found that some houses were torn down so builders could create two homes, usually with smaller square footage.

The prices neared the million-dollar mark.

"No one is saying go in and bulldoze the whole neighborhood," said Scott Turner, president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

Turner is a devoted advocate for density housing.

"The code kind of incentivizes just building a single-family home," he said.

Austin’s current land code dates back to the 1980s, with updates added along the way.

Turner said a builder must get approval from more than a dozen different City departments before the first shovel goes in the ground. However, it can take months for builders to get all of the needed permits.

"Currently, plans submitted for review are turned around within their target timeframes over 90% of the time," said Tara Long, senior public information specialist for the City of Austin Development Services Department, wrote in an email to the KVUE Defenders.

Long wrote that the target timeframe is 15 business days for new construction and additions. Building plan revisions and resubmittals carry the same timeframe, which could delay a project.

"The site plan review team reviews for compliance with site development standards such as placement of structures and parking, drainage and water quality standards, utility requirements and connections, etc. It’s an extensive review process that focuses on site compliance as opposed to building compliance, and processing times vary based on the level of review. We are working to fill critical vacancies and complete training for new reviewers, which will improve our processing times," Long wrote.

Turner said to build something in the $250,000 to $300,000 price range would not be so simple.

"You would need to have take a hard look at the city's land development code, for starters," said Turner. "Today's code limits our housing supply in a way that is unsustainable unless you can afford a $1,000,000 home."

Austin’s land development code comes with a stack of fees.

A development analysis released in July by the Austin Board of Realtors and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin shows construction fees alone would make up 20% of a home loan priced for buyers in Austin’s median income range.

"The application fee alone is around $15,000," said Turner.

A month prior, a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M showed that Austin charges developers more expensive and more types of fees than Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Plus, in Austin, most fees are the same type and cost, whether it's a single-family home or a 200-unit apartment complex.

"The smaller your project here, the more expensive it is per unit," said Turner.

The Real Estate Research Center shows total housing development fees for an infill project in Austin averages more than $41,000. That's compared to $5,000 in Houston and $13,000 in Dallas. Even the second-highest fee, in Liberty Hill, is $19,000 cheaper than Austin.

"That's a lot of money," said Turner.

Standard fees include a parkland fee based on type of project, stormwater fee and impact fees.

Plus, the KVUE Defenders found other fees throughout different types of building permits, such as a $320 fee for the right of way to place “construction entrance ahead” signs and a $863 fee for a tree plan review and consultation.

Re-inspections can add thousands of dollars to a build cost.

One fee not required: $4,000 to get through the process faster.