Del Valle ISD returns and middle-schoolers sport clear backpacks as new safety measure

Last year, clear backpacks were required for high schools, but the district extended it to middle school for this school year.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Tuesday was the first day of school for Del Valle ISD students, and for middle-schoolers, there was a visible safety change on campus.

At 4 p.m., the sounds of the first day back rang across Del Valle Middle School.

"The traffic, the traffic is crazy," said mom Gisselle Rodriguez.

"I had binders, pencils, composition, notebooks, pens," said eighth-grader Avalynn Ramos.

Ramos and her friends all have the newest accessory, clear backpacks.

"It's kind of weird and different," said sixth-grader Aaliyah Moreno.

Last school year, the safety measure was only at Del Valle ISD high schools, but this year it was extended to middle schools after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

"I think it's a good idea," said mom Hilda Morales. "I think we all want our children to be safe."

Even though the added safety measure is in place, parents can't help but be worried.

"I was scared because, you know, you never know what's going to happen," said Rodriguez. "I mean, I always hope in the best for my kids and every kid."

On the other hand, the students are just excited to be back.

"I can actually talk to my friends in the hallway," said Janaye Lopez.

