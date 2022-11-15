Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

The officer that shot the man is on administrative duty pending the investigation.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning.

At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South 3rd Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.

The Austin Police Department (APD) dispatched officers to the scene a minute later, according to APD Chief Joseph Chacon, while the caller stayed on the line with the dispatch unit and stated that the man began firing into the neighbor's home. The caller heard that there were multiple shots.

Officers arrived on scene at 12:33 a.m., and shots can be heard on the officers' bodycam videos as they exited their vehicles. Officers shot at the man, who was struck and fell to the ground. Once the man's weapon was secured, officers approached and began life-saving measures, the APD stated in the presser.

Emergency medical services were cleared to come to the scene at 12:37 a.m. and took over the life-saving measures. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

During the shooting, all officers' bodycam and car camera footage was active. The video is being reviewed and will be released in 10 business days.

The officer that shot the man is on administrative duty pending the investigation.

All information of the scene is still preliminary as the investigation is still occurring. Check back for updates.