Del Valle ISD to open new Smith Elementary School this week

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Del Valle ISD students will attend class in a brand-new building this year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday will mark the opening of the district's new Smith Elementary School. The new building is located at 4209 Smith School Road.

The school district's voter-approved bond in 2019 called for the school's construction. It replaces the original 1970s building and is located right behind the original, also called Smith Elementary.

According to the district, the new school features "stunning natural light, bright colors, unique sensory walls and equipment, and vast outdoor play areas."

Students will head to Smith Elementary School for the first day of class on Aug. 9.