Del Valle teacher creates neighborhood library, highlighting need for a public library in the community

DEL VALLE, Texas — With nearly 2,000 books to pick from, Jennifer Martin has transformed her garage into a neighborhood library.

The Gilbert Elementary reading, writing and social studies teacher told KVUE there's no public library accessible to Del Valle families.

"Creating this neighborhood library is meeting that community need and it's not just a need during this pandemic, it's been here for years," Martin said.

Martin has traveled abroad to several countries focusing on developing libraries and how it creates a sense of community and comfort.

"It's so important to establish the joy of reading and that's what you do when you have books in kids hands and books available," said Martin.

In one week, she's already had several children stop by on their bikes and has even had former students donate books.

"That for me is when it comes full circle. I had a girl I taught 20 years ago send books on Amazon," said Martin.

You can find Martin's library in the Forest Bluff neighborhood in Del Valle.

To donate or learn more you can email her at jennifer.martin@dvisd.net