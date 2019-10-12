SAN MARCOS, Texas — Six people have been arrested in connection to a murder in the parking lot of a San Marcos apartment complex on Monday night.

According to the City of San Marcos, on Monday at approximately 11:34 p.m., San Marcos police officers were dispatched to a discharged firearm call at the Cedars Apartments at 1101 Leah Ave. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a Ford truck that had wrecked into multiple cars at the back of the complex. Officers found one unresponsive man inside the truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Kevin Yankovoy of Wimberley, was transported to Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC), where he was later pronounced dead. Two other passengers in the truck were also present at the scene. One had been shot in the arm and was treated at CTMC and released, while the other was uninjured and was released.

Initial reports said there were possibly six people in a green 2001 Infiniti SUV during the incident, including three who ran from the scene on foot prior to officers' arrival. Officers located three male minors in a field near the apartment complex and arrested them as part of the investigation. They were identified through video from a theft earlier in the evening and were transported to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. They have been magistrated and are charged with capital murder.

At approximately 2:03 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a burglary was reported at the Raceway at 1103 Highway 80. The offenders were reported to be driving a green 2001 Infiniti SUV and a license plate number was obtained.

At approximately 4:47 a.m, police were dispatched to another firearm incident in the area of Wonder World Cave and Park on Prospect Street. Upon arrival at the park, the first responding officer noticed the Infiniti SUV from the earlier incidents. The officer held the car at gunpoint until more officers arrived to assist.

Upon investigation, multiple guns were located inside the SUV. Three subjects in the car were identified as 19-year-old John Coronado of San Marcos, 18-year-old Angelo Quihuiz of Kyle and a 15-year-old boy. Coronado and Quihuiz were taken to the police station for further questioning and were later transported to the Hays County Jail. The 15-year-old was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives have obtained and served warrants for capital murder charges for all three suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. According to the City, this is the seventh homicide in San Marcos in 2019.

