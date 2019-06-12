AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after two people were found dead in southeast Austin early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of East Riverside Drive.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Austin police said they received several calls around 5:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at the Circle K located at 6306 on East Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly found two people dead in the parking lot with trauma to their bodies, according to police.

Police said they are not able to give out any other information at this time because family members are still in the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police encourage you to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

