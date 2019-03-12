Editor's note: The video above was published when Jacqui Saburido, the "Face of drunk driving," died at 40.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police said he was drunk when he crashed his car in South Austin, resulting in his passenger's death.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 30, the Austin Police Department said that officers were called to the 8500 block of S. Congress Ave. where a crash just happened.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man identified as Mark Evans dead. Evans was in the back seat of Michael Boisse's car, according to a warrant for Boisse's arrest.

Boisse told police that he was driving northbound on Congress Avenue when he attempted to turn left across two southbound lanes to enter a parking lot where a bar was located.

"Boisse 'thought' he could make the turn in safely," the warrant said.

Police officers said that when he turned, he crossed into the path of an oncoming car, which hit the back-right passenger door of Boisse's car. The impact killed Evans.

As officers looked through the car, they found a large cup filled with what smelled like alcohol in the center console, the warrant stated. Officers also said they found several beer cans "underneath the vehicle in a manner consistent with being thrown out and concealed," the warrant said.

Officers suspected Boisse was intoxicated, so he was taken to APD headquarters to have his blood drawn. The warrant reported that alcohol was present in his blood.

According to online records with the Travis County Jail, Boisse is currently in jail facing an intoxication manslaughter charge. His bond is set at $100,000.

