AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said they have a "person of interest" in a suspicious death in North Austin early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Madison at Wells Branch Apartments off MoPac, north of Parmer Lane.
Police said neighbors called 911 at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, saying they heard a loud bang and yelling.
When police and medics got there, they found a man who they later pronounced dead.
Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.
They have not released details of the man's injuries or any information about the person of interest at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
