Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case that occurred at The Edge Apartments on Old Ranch Road in San Marcos.

Police issued a warrant for Keith Vallen Louis III, 27. Louis was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas just before noon, according to police. Police said Louis is expected to be transported to the Hays County Jail later on Friday.

"At this time it is still not clear whether Louis is responsible for all of the sexual assault cases over the last two weeks," said San Marcos police. "This investigation continues and residents are reminded to remain vigilant about their personal safety and security. "

During a press conference Friday afternoon, police said the victim in this case told police she had been in a confrontation with Louis, who is her roommate. She reportedly told police she was sexually assaulted by him on April 29 and that she did not see him after the assault until he showed up at their apartment on May 2.

The victim told the police she returned home to her apartment and found Louis inside and then screamed for help. By the time police made it to the scene, Louis ran away.

Police said this incident led to visible police activity in the area of North LBJ Drive and Craddock Street on Thursday evening.

Police cannot confirm that Louis has any connection to other recent sexual assault cases being investigated in San Marcos.

The suspect in the other assaults in the San Marcos area is described as a black man in his 20s seen wearing all black clothing. Police said, "that's a similar description to what Louis was seen wearing when he fled the scene at the Edge."

Police said Louis is still not in custody as of Friday morning and they are asking him to come forward and turn himself in.

Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and to keep their doors and windows locked. If you see Louis or have any information regarding these incidents, call 911.

