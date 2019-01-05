SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's Note: This incident has become a part of a string of similar assaults at San Marcos apartments. Click here for updates and a timeline on all of the incidents.

Police in San Marcos are looking for a man who entered an occupied apartment and threatened the resident with a gun.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Capstone Cottages on Craddock Avenue, police say.

Friday evening, police released a sketch of the man they believe is tied to the incident, as well as a sexual assault at The Retreat. Police said one of the victims saw his face and was able to give a description. He is described as a black man, approximately six foot, two inches to six foot, three inches tall, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black gloves and a black mask covering his face and hair.

The man was previously described as just over six feet tall, wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, black gloves and a black mask covering his face and hair.

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating an aggravated sexual assault and burglary of habitation that occurred at the same apartment complex last week.

Because of the frequency, some college students are concerned. That includes junior Sophia Castelhano, who has lived there since the beginning of the year. Last fall, she says that someone even tried to break into her place, now she can't wait to move.

"I'm ready to leave this place for sure," said Castelhano. "This is the second or third time something like this has happened in two weeks, so it is a little concerning, especially for me since we have had people try to break in before."

Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and to keep their doors and windows locked.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 753-2312 or email dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

