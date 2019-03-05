SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are expected to give updates Friday morning on a string of assaults that took place at various apartment complexes within a few days of each other.

The assaults took place at the Cottages of San Marcos, The Retreat and the Edge Apartments between April 24 and May 2. These apartment complexes are relatively close to each other and near the Texas State University campus.

Here's a look at a timeline of the assaults:

Two break-ins were reported at the Cottages of San Marcos.

April 24

This first break-in occurred at about 3:45 p.m on April 24. The victim told police she found a stranger hiding in her bedroom before she was threatened and then sexually assaulted. The victim described the suspect as a man in his 20s with an athletic build and about 6 feet tall.

April 30

Police in San Marcos are also looking for a man who allegedly entered an occupied apartment and threatened a resident with a gun at the same complex. This incident happened on Tuesday. Police said this suspect is described to be about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was also wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

May 2

Officers are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault that happened at The Retreat apartment complex on May 2. This suspect is described as a black man who was wearing black clothes and a ski mask at the time of the incident. This suspect was also reportedly armed with a handgun.

May 2

San Marcos police issued an arrest warrant for a sexual assault that happened at the Edge Apartments. The warrant was issued to Keith Vallen Louis III, 27.

Police cannot confirm at this time if Louis has any connection to other recent sexual assault cases being investigated in San Marcos.

