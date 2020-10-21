Austin police searching for 2 suspects in series of aggravated robberies

Two robberies occurred on Oct. 5 and two on Oct. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects in a series of recent aggravated robberies.

APD said two men, armed with semi-automatic handguns, have been targeting women walking alone.

The robberies occurred at 9:27 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12:54 a.m. and 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 6. The crimes occurred at 10201 Stonelake Boulevard, 1300 Crossing Place, 704 W. 24th Street and the intersection of West 25th and Leon streets.

Both suspects are described Black men in their early 20s. They are between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and were both wearing black face coverings over the lower half of their faces, black hoodies, black pants and black shoes.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, older model sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

The individual in the video and photo below is a person of interest. APD said he used one of the victim's credit cards at the Onion Creek Food Mart located at 2107 Boca Raton Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips. You can also submit tips on APD’s app, Austin PD, or through the Crime Stoppers website.