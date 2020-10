Police say robbery suspects could be targeting UT students walking alone at night

The University of Texas is investigating four cases, three of which involved students.

The Austin Police Department is investigating after reports that aggravated robbery suspects could be targeting female University of Texas students walking alone at night.

According to university police, the APD is investigating four cases, three of which involved students.

The incident locations include:

Oct. 5 at 11:05 p.m., 1300 Crossing Place (Southeast Austin)

Oct. 6 at 12:59 a.m., 25th and Leon Street (West Campus)

Oct. 6 at 2:49 a.m., 700 W. 24th Street (West Campus)

The suspects are described as two armed black males in a dark sedan-like vehicle. University police and the APD are actively looking for them.

If you have any information call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

The University of Texas Police Department provided the following tips:

Don’t walk alone.

Call 911 anytime you feel unsafe.

Download the LiveSafe at UT Austin app for immediate access to UTPD dispatch and utilize the Virtual Walk feature to invite contacts in your phone to virtually follow your walk.

Students who have been or know someone who has been a victim of a crime can contact Student Emergency Services. And the Victims Advocate Network also supports UT employees, staff, students and visitors who have been the victim of a crime.