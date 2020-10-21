Juvenile detained in Buda arson, murder investigation

A 48-year-old woman was found dead on May 15, 2020, on West Overlook Mountain.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that a juvenile has been detained as it investigates an arson and murder case in Buda.

On May 15, officials responded to the 400 block of West Overlook Mountain in Buda to assist the Hays County Fire Marshal. Officials said 48-year-old Janie Rebecca Loredo Zapata had been murdered.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was detained on a directive to apprehend warrant for murder and transported to a juvenile detention center on Oct. 21.

No further information is available.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler sent his thanks to the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office and the members of the community for their assistance and cooperation in the investigation.