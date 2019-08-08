HOUSTON — A man armed with a rifle shot and killed two people during the busy rush hour commute on Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on Houston's east side in the middle lanes of the I-10/East Freeway near Federal.

Witnesses told Houston police it was just before 6 p.m. when two vehicles collided on the freeway - the gunman in one and the victims in the other. The victims' silver Nissan sedan spun out and rolled backward, and the shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield using a long rifle, similar to an AR-15, police said.

Both victims in the Nissan were believed to be shot in the chest.

Authorities said the killer didn't stop firing until a good Samaritan in a truck opened fire on him. It's not known if the shooter was wounded, but the bystander's gunfire caused him to flee the scene.

A detailed description of the gunman and his car have not been released at this time.

"We don't have a description of the vehicle, we believe it was a sedan, but we can't even tell you what model yet," said HPD Assistant Chief Dobbins at an evening press conference. "I think what happened, and I'm just speculating, is that a lot of people thought this was just a [car] accident on the freeway. They just drove by it and went home and didn't realize a shooting was happening until after the person got out of the car, and that happened so fast that those driving by never even saw it."

Dobbins thanked those witnesses who stayed to speak with investigators.

Police said narcotics were found in the victims' vehicle, but it's not confirmed if the drugs are related to the shooting. Dobbins refused to speculate on the motive but would not rule out that the shooting was possibly drug related or road rage.

The killings brought rush hour traffic to a standstill, shutting down the freeway's eastbound lanes for several hours. As of Friday morning the freeway was back open again.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM