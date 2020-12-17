TEGNA Foundation and KVUE award $12,500 to help three Austin-area nonprofit organizations

The three nonprofits received a donation of $5,000 each.

AUSTIN, Texas — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA and KVUE, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Austin, announced it will award three nonprofit organizations in the greater Austin community grants totaling $12,500.

The community grants in Austin address pressing needs, including COVID-19 relief, affordability, homelessness and accessibility, and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

KVUE is working to affect positive change in our community, including through charitable contributions, employee volunteerism, reporting and raising awareness of urgent issues like systemic racism through our Racial Equality series.

The 2020 grant recipients are:

This organization received $5,000 to support adults with disabilities confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and give them health and wellness through virtual group day programs, where they are provided with staff support, group interaction and follow a curriculum. This grant serves 235 people.

The Arc of the Capital Area is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering Central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through compassionate case management and innovative programs. You can learn more about it here.

This organization received $5,000 to support its ongoing impACT permanent supportive housing program, which serves people who have experienced chronic homelessness. The program is an intensive supportive community-based housing program and uses a modified Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) model and a Housing First approach. This grant serves 24 people.

Caritas offers food services and food pantries as well as provides groceries, hygiene items, employment assistance, education opportunities and permanent supportive housing. You can learn more here.

This organization received $5,000 to support its Community First! Village, a 51-acre master-planned development that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. This grant serves 195 people.

As a result of the multitude of connections Mobile Loaves & Fishes has made with our homeless neighbors, it has learned the single greatest cause of homelessness is a profound, catastrophic loss of family. It is from this understanding Mobile Loaves & Fishes' vision emerged to build Community First! Village to welcome home our friends who had been pushed to the fringe of society. You can learn more about them here.

Congratulations, grant recipients!

“The KVUE team has spent a lot of time reporting on the biggest issues facing Central Texas, including affordability and transportation,” said KVUE General Manager Kristie Gonzales. “This year, we want our giving to align with our reporting, and these seven organizations do a wonderful job of helping alleviate some of the biggest problems in our community.”

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grant-making efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

