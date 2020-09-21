Racial equality: Building a better Austin | A two-night KVUE special

Following months of racial unrest in Austin and across the nation, KVUE is taking a look at the systemic racism in Austin.

Following months of racial unrest in Austin and across the nation, KVUE is shedding light on the roots and results of systemic racism in Austin in a two-night TV special.

For Black Americans in Austin, past and present, there's a long history of struggles and triumphs with so many new chapters of that history yet to be written.

Still, change was in the air for East Austin as gentrification took root over the past decade leading many to believe that rising home values forced many long-time residents to leave. While that’s partially true, historian Lisa Byrd has written that even in the 1970s, before the gentrification, Black families had begun moving to the suburbs and smaller communities surrounding Austin, some to be near schools where their children were being bused daily under the school board’s desegregation efforts.

Families in East Austin won a victory in the courts in 1996 when oil companies agreed to dismantle the petroleum storage tanks near their homes.

Voter registration projects became a centerpiece of East Austin political life in the 1980s and 1990s as did political activism by the local chapters of the NAACP , the National Urban League and the Black Citizens’ Task Force, among others.

The first Black American elected to public office in Austin occurred in 1968 when Wilhelmina Delco won a spot on the city’s school board. In 1974, she was elected to represent Austin in the Texas Legislature until she retired in 1995. In 1971, Austin elected its first Black city council member, Berl Handcock.

But there were positive changes, too. During the 1950s, there was growing awareness on the part of politicians and the courts that Black Americans deserved the same opportunities as whites. With the passage of Civil Rights legislation and the Voting Rights Act of the 1960s, Black participation in political life took on new urgency.

A greater sense of isolation for Black Austinites from the mainstream of commerce and city and state government occurred when construction began in the 1950s on an interstate highway that would run through the center of the city, separating east from west. What was once an open and accessible boulevard – East Avenue – eventually would be consumed by a six-lane freeway with additional traffic lanes added later to a deck built above the freeway. For some who lived on the eastside, Interstate 35 would create a concrete barrier between the prosperous and predominately white downtown and West Austin and their neighborhood on the “other side of town.”

Yet, for Black Austinites, having a place in the political process was virtually nonexistent. They were shut out of developing public policy or holding elected offices. Making conditions worse, East Austin was considered an industrial zone and in 1948, several large oil companies began building petroleum tank farms that, over time, caused ground contamination around a number of homes. They operated until 1992.

From the 1940s and on, East Austin developed into the heart of Black cultural life and education, a community that shared a common bond through worship at the abundant neighborhood churches.

As East Austin developed into a growing black neighborhood, East 11th Street would become the focus of a thriving business community. Nearby Tillotson College would offer new opportunities for advanced education. It eventually merged with Huston College to become the higher learning institute we know today as Huston-Tillotson University .

Blacks were forced to settle into what the city planners called the “Negro District.” Though the city did help to provide schools, parks and swimming pools, many were substandard.

In 1928, Austin City Hall developed a plan that would force Black Americans out of their homes in Wheatville, Clarksville and other freedman’s towns scattered around the city, and into a single community located on the east side of town. To ensure that people would move, city officials warned residents that it would not provide paved roads or sewer lines in the freedman’s towns.

And there was Wheatville, formed by James Wheat in 1869 and located in part of an area now known as the University of Texas ’ West Campus neighborhood. The first Black newspaper published west of the Mississippi after the Civil War was compiled, edited and printed there. Its former headquarters still exists in a building on San Gabriel Street that’s surrounded by high-rise UT student condos.

There was Clarksville, established by Charles Clark in 1871, home to hundreds of freed slaves. Located just west of MoPac Expressway (Loop 1) between West Sixth and West 10th streets, the Clarksville neighborhood is now known as a place for pricey homes and long-established businesses.

Many Blacks in Central Texas would settle in what was known as “freedman’s towns.” Even though so-called “free Blacks” had occupied Austin since the early 1800s, the influx of newly-freed slaves led to the creation 15 separate enclaves where they lived near one another and established their own businesses, schools and churches.

By 1870, Blacks made up 30% of Texas’ entire population, which was estimated to be 840,000. But there had been so much violence against them, many would travel to bigger cities such as Austin, Houston and Dallas where federal troops could offer protection.

But in that period after the Civil War, matters could have not been more difficult for them. Confederate states like Texas were determined that ex-slaves would neither be truly free nor equal. The Ku Klux Klan and other white terror organizations used lynching and white riots against Black people. Jim Crow Laws and Black Codes were the frameworks for an entrenched system of white supremacy and racial segregation.

As the news spread across Texas, 250,000 formerly enslaved people in the state faced the reality of having to figure out how to make a home, put food on the table and create a better future for their families.

With the end of the U.S. Civil War, three-and-a-half million enslaved Black Americans would be set free. Even though President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had been issued in 1862, which would eventually lead to the end of slavery in the Confederacy, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 – the date now known as Juneteenth – that word reached Texas when Union General Gordon Granger announced the order to the people of Galveston.

Chapter two : The swinging pendulum of race in America

Race relations in America can be compared to a pendulum. Momentum grows on one side – building and intensifying – until something happens.

“At some point, something happens or a piece is written or a speech is given or something is seen and folks are shocked into a new consciousness and the pendulum starts to go in the other direction," said Kevin Foster, professor of Black studies at the University of Texas at Austin and executive producer of Blackademics Television.

The pendulum swings, as Foster calls them, are seen all throughout American history. For instance, in 1851, Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom's Cabin swang sentiment among northerners on slavery.

"She writes this humanizing book that, in serial form, people are going to the paper, trying to get the next chapter. And it's sort of painting a picture that humanizes those who are enslaved. Points out that the moral quandaries, the problems with it, etc. And northern readers are pulled off the fence, “ Foster said.

In the 1950s and 1960s, nightly news programs bring the Civil Rights Movement into living rooms, swinging attitudes about segregation.

"A lot of people that just don't want to be involved, all of a sudden see these horrific images of fire hoses on people, you know, these marchers dressed really nicely, just getting abused, dogs attacking. And again, people go, 'OK, OK, that's, that's enough. We need to do something about this,’” Foster said.

In 2020, for eight minutes and 46 seconds, a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd as people nearby pleaded for the officer to stop and check Floyd’s pulse. The officer didn’t and Floyd died. The video and reaction took over social media feeds, televisions and city streets. And while unarmed Black Americans have died at the hands of police officers in the recent past, this time is different. This time the pendulum swing feels inescapable.

"We have a capacity to turn the narratives toward supporting our predisposed position, right. So any time there's any ambiguity, 'Oh, but they were probably doing this.'

"This time…it's clear that something could be done differently here," he said. "It's clear that there is a lack of concern over a person's well-being, above and beyond a need for an officer to protect themselves. And so I think folks watching, they got it in a new way because there was no intellectual sophistry that would get you out of the box of what actually was happening there."

Whether it's a long-awaited and overdue recognition of the struggle or an awakening and realization that Black lives have not mattered as much as others in this country, there is now momentum in the movement fueling calls for change. But to create that change, it’s critical to recognize the factors creating the problem.

"There's the history, there are the biases and there are the ongoing systemic realities,” Foster said.

That trio appears in nearly every part of life for Black Americans. At this moment, they are most obvious to see in policing.

"For some, it might take them out of their comfort zone to truly understand that for many of us, who have police officers in our family by the way, and who know different police officers, that doesn't change the fact that for many of us our experience of police, when we encounter them, is one of fear,” Foster said.

“James Baldwin says, 'look, a cop is a cop. And he might be, she might be, a very nice person, but I don't have time to figure all that out. What I see are guns and uniforms. And I know this might go wrong for me, no matter. So I'm just going to go in the other direction,'” he added. “That is very, very hard for people to get with if all that's ever happened for them is that law officers have served them and served them well. And it's very hard to imagine that the same person that gave your kid a lollipop or was just so nice and helped you get the cat out of the tree, whatever they did, that person that's so nice is the same person that in a different set of circumstances will come quick with a taser, a baton or a gun. Or shouting at you, yelling at you, screaming at you."

The racial inequalities span well beyond the criminal justice system. In this present day, issues with housing and a lack of affordability impact most Austinites, but the issue is compounded when you factor in race.

“Race and class collide, right,” said Foster. “And so a lot of the things that are part of our class structure then become horribly exacerbated because race gets mapped onto them in really powerful, enduring ways."

Ways that are still felt today – such as the impacts of the 1928 plan that segregated Austin and uprooted communities. And as Austin started to integrate its schools, the needs of Black students didn't matter.

“We integrated, first of all, by not,” said Foster. “Brown v. Board of Education came and went and Austin was like, 'yeah, no, thank you.' And then finally, the federal government said, 'folks, you kind of got to do this.' And they said, 'OK, we'll do it. We'll do it. Watch us.' And they closed down all the black institutions and started bussing black kids all over the place and made a mess. And the way we did integration was classic a maneuver where we did integration in a way to protect white interests at all costs and then do what we can for Black folk after that."

While some systems have made progress, biases still exist. Even more concerning is the fact that some of these biases are implicit and, in some arenas, can mean the difference between life and death for Black Americans.

"You have doctors who are not claiming racism, don't want to be racist, that is not what's in their heart; and they nonetheless operate through a prejudice that's not even fully recognized, that has them give an epidural more quickly to a white woman than to others. Has them recognize pain with more delicacy and care for some people than others. Literally giving different prescriptions for the same things,” Foster said.

To find solutions to these issues, the conversations may be difficult and self-reflection uncomfortable, but for the people who live with these realities every day, it's time for the pendulum to swing.

“You can look into arena after arena and see the ways in which race is silently implicated and silently producing outcomes. And dismantling our structures and rebuilding, or if you want to say reforming, our structures, so that they are more just, really takes thoughtful, comprehensive and, dare I even say, brave work,” said Foster.