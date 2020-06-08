All Together ATX awards $2.2M to 70 local nonprofits for COVID-19 relief response

Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin announced their second round of funding.

AUSTIN, Texas — All Together ATX, a joint effort from Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin, today announced $2.2 million in grant funding will be disbursed to 70 nonprofits working to support communities experiencing economic and health-related hardships caused by COVID-19 in Central Texas.

The nonprofits receiving grants are working to address domestic violence and child abuse, digital equity, mental health, aging populations and utility assistance.

For more information about the list of grant recipients and how the 70 nonprofits will be investing their funds back into the community, click here.

KVUE is a proud media partner of All Together ATX, and has been working with the foundation since its inception. Along with many other local media groups, KVUE hosted an all-day virtual fundraiser on April 3, and more than $4 million was raised. As of Aug. 6, over $6 million has been raised.

According to a press release, All Together ATX found data from public health authorities that consistently shows that Hispanic and Black residents in Central Texas are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. To ensure the communities most impacted by COVID-19 are supported and funded, equity was a guiding principle in the All Together ATX grantmaking process. The scoring committee was comprised of more than 80 community members representing different races, backgrounds, and lived experiences in Central Texas, and 76% of the committee identified as a person of color.

The intent of this round of funding was to enhance and increase existing services to individuals of historically under-resourced communities in the five-county Central Texas region (Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson). The grants range in size from $70,000 to $5,000. Grants will be distributed electronically by Aug. 11.

“Health and economic inequities have long been a contributor to the widening opportunity gap in Central Texas and COVID-19 has only exacerbated these issues. This is why our organizations – Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin – are committed to prioritizing funds for nonprofits representing and serving those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation, said.