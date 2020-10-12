KVUE partners with Salvation Army for H-E-B's annual Ring in a Miracle campaign

All donations stay within Travis and Williamson counties to support those experiencing homelessness.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the season of giving!

KVUE is partnering with The Salvation Army Austin and H-E-B for the annual Ring in a Miracle campaign. This supports Central Texans who are experiencing hardships from the economic downturn and COVID-19.

From Dec. 2 to Jan. 12, H-E-B and Central Market stores throughout Central Texas are offering their customers the opportunity to donate through point-of-sale transactions at checkout in $1, $3 and $5 increments.

For the first time, this year customers have the option to donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 when they checkout online. With more people opting for curbside pickup or delivery, this will give all shoppers the opportunity to participate.

“We are so proud to partner with H-E-B and KVUE this holiday season,” Major Lewis Reckline, Austin Area Commander, said. “Given what we’ve experienced during 2020, the need is greater than ever. We know the community here is supportive, and together we can help raise the funds needed to help those who are struggling.”

All donations stay within Travis and Williamson counties to support those experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army Austin announced on Wednesday, Dec. 10, it has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund.