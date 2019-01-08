HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for homes in the Rolling Hills and Green Pastures subdivisions located east of I-35 in Hays County after a water main ruptured Thursday morning.

Monarch Utilities said the rupture occurred in the Plum Creek water system.

Below is what Monarch Utilities included in their release:

“Due to low distribution pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Plum Creek water system, PWS ID No. TX1050028, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”

According to Monarch Utilities, maintenance crews are on-site to repair the break in the water main and resolve the issue.

