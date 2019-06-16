SAN MARCOS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for some San Marcos residents after a loss of pressure from a main break.

Affected areas include Saddlebrook (Sun Communities), North Point Subdivision, Blanco River Walk, Post Road and Harris Hill Road, Maxwell Water Supply said on Saturday.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.

Water officials will notify residents when the water boil notice has ended.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Maxwell Water Supply at (512) 357-6253.

