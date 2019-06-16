LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A water boil notice has been issued for the city of Liberty Hill.

The city said an electrical problem with a water tower caused a drop in water pressure on Saturday night.

The notice has been issued as a precautionary measure, the city wrote on Facebook.

“We are sorry for this inconvenience and we are working on the situation to have it resolved as soon as possible.”

Any water for consumption should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.

The city will advise when the boil notice has ended. Testing is expected to take place on Monday.

