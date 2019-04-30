MANOR, Texas — After test results returned clear of any harmful bacteria or microbes, Manville Water Supply on Wednesday canceled its boil water notice that was issued a day earlier.

A main line water break forced Manville Water Supply to issue the boil water notice for customers and businesses along Highway 290 in Manor on Tuesday.

As required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the company advised customers affected by the break to boil their water before consumption.

To ensure their safety, residents were advised to bring any water used for ice, drinking or cooking to a vigorous boil for two minutes.

