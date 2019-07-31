AUSTIN, Texas — A man is now dead after an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin Wednesday evening.

Police are investigating at 300 Bowie Street, or the Spring Condominiums. The call came in around 5:05 p.m.

Sources say the incident began as a check welfare call possibly involving a suicidal subject. Once police arrived, they said there seemed to be an altercation between officers and the subject.

A security guard on scene reported that the subject had a knife and lunged at officers.

Management of the condos sent the following message to residents shortly after the incident:

"Dear Spring Owners:

This is to provide an update on events that took place in the building

this afternoon involving law enforcement. Police were called to the

building and from reports, shots were fired at a resident. Police

have not confirmed this but this is our understanding as of now.

RELATED:

Police describe suspects in Downtown Austin shooting that injured 2

Police identify man accused in Downtown Austin shooting Saturday night

Suspect named in Seventh Street shooting early Sunday morning

We understand that the resident will be taken from the property but

will do our best to obtain confirmation of this and pass that

information along.

Most importantly the police have assured us that they have no reason

to believe that there is any ongoing threat to residents of the

building.

We will provide further update as we are able. Thank you."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas DPS division chief brutally raped woman in wooded area, affidavit says

Police describe suspects in Downtown Austin shooting that injured 2

3 Austin-area hospitals rank among the best in Texas