TEMPLE, Texas — A former Temple High School teacher was arrested Friday for an improper relationship between an educator and student, Cody Weems, a media relations specialist with the Temple Police Department's, said.

TPD was told there was a possible improper relationship between Seanna Kathleen Williams, 35, and a student in early April. The department immediately notified Temple Independent School District about the allegation, Weems said.

TPD investigated the claim and referred its findings to the district attorney's office for review, according to Weems.

The Grand Jury was given the case and handed down indictments for improper relationship between educator and student.

Williams was arrested and booked into Bell County Jail for two counts of improper relationship between educator and student. Her bond was set at $150,000.

