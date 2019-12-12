AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is related to a different, holiday-related story

Amidst a busy couple of weeks leading into the Christmas holiday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is extending its hours for several Central Texas locations from Dec. 13 through Dec. 23.

USPS has labeled the two weeks before Christmas their busiest time of the year, predicting 200 million packages to be delivered between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22.

They expect to have delivered more than 800 million packages and around 13 billion pieces of mail in the time between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

RELATED:

You can be a Santa to a Central Texas senior in need this holiday season

Ohio family pays tribute to 'Christmas Vacation' movie with epic light display

Austin's Trail of Lights: How 'Yule Fest' 1965 became the holiday celebration we know today

Central Texas teens who've never had a special holiday will receive surprise Christmas gifts

The following USPS locations will have extended hours:

Buda: 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Cedar Park: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays

Georgetown: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays

Kyle: 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pflugerville: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays

Round Rock West: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays

San Marcos: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays

USPS said customers can check online or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to find out about specific post offices.

WATCH: Austin family wins 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

American Welding Society warns of future welder shortage

2 Cedar Park students arrested, accused of making terroristic threat towards high school

Where is the “atx” sign?

Police identify man accused of making 'hoax bomb' at North Austin Walmart, police say