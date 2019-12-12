AUSTIN, Texas — A person has been arrested after allegedly trying to create a "hoax" bomb in North Austin Wednesday night.

According to Austin police, an employee at the Walmart near Interstate Highway 35 and US 83 saw someone with PVC pipes and other materials inside a bathroom. That employee then called the police around 9:30 p.m.

"Loss prevention saw an individual with a PVC pipe adding something into it, which he believed possibly was a pipe bomb," police explained.

Police later reportedly found the person on a Capital Metro bus in the Walmart parking lot. Police said they found the PVC pipes under seats.

"Based off a comment that was made, they believe that individuals may have been in danger at the time so they immediately detained the subject and evacuated all the people that were on the bus," police said.

No one was hurt and officers said the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad didn't find any legitimate bombs.

The person, who police are not identifying at this time, is facing "hoax bomb" charges.

