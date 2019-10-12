AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was from last year's wrapping event in December.

'Tis the season of giving. The Foster Angels of Central Texas are making sure local teens will have a Christmas to remember.

The nonprofit has spent the week collecting and wrapping more than 150 presents for Central Texas teens in foster care.

The teenagers the organization has chosen to gift this year are in homes that are unable to celebrate them for Christmas, Foster Angels said.

CPS caseworkers asked the teens what they'd like for Christmas, but little do they know they will be getting everything on their holiday wish lists thanks to sponsors and volunteers.

No gift is too big or expensive.

From airpods and guitars to laptops and bikes, Foster Angels gets it all.

The organization told KVUE they want to make this experience extra special because the teenagers have never had a special holiday.

Foster Angels of Central Texas has been gifting teens for the holidays for years.

CPS caseworkers will pick up the wrapped presents on Friday morning.

All of the teens selected this year have been sponsored, but you can make a contribution towards any extra gifts they may need. You can donate through the organization's website and can also sign up to volunteer in the future.

