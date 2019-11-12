AUSTIN, Texas — If you haven’t seen the “atx” sign in front of the Whole Foods on Lamar Boulevard in person, you’ve probably seen someone on your social media feeds take a picture with it.

The sign is a popular destination for photography, and currently, it’s not in its usual spot.

It has been replaced with a “brb” sign, along with a note that says “atx is out for a spa day. Follow our progress at www.facebook.com/ionartatx ”.

Brittany Flowers

Ion Art Inc. is the “design-build” shop that created the popular “atx” sign. Ion Art Inc. posted on their Facebook page, “we’re saying farewell to this Austin icon… but only for a little while! This beauty will be out for a spa day. Follow us for updates at #WholefoodsATX”.

The sign is undergoing a lot of repairs, according to the company's updates on social media. Among other things, workers are removing the 1,100 colorful slates to sand and paint them.

According to the “brb” sign on Lamar Boulevard, the “atx” sign will be back in January.

