AUSTIN, Texas — There’s something about the dog days of summer that can make you nostalgic for days gone by.
Crazed from the heat, you may even find yourself wishing you could relive eras you didn’t live through the first time!
Whether you want to skate like it’s the ‘70s, pull into a drive-in like it’s the ‘50s or catch some just-for-fun baseball like you're in The Sandlot, Austin has some awesome retro-inspired places to meet all your nostalgia-based needs.
Catch a ballgame at The LongTime
You can take in America’s favorite pastime with your own Smalls and Ham at The LongTime in Far East Austin! It's a venue that can be rented for outside events, but the real draw is its sandlot facility – the home field of the Texas Playboys. The Playboys host opposing teams on the second Saturday of every month from March to October for some good ol’ fashioned family fun. If you want to take yourself out to the ballgame, the Playboys play the Austin Grackles on August 10.
Grab a bite at one of Austin’s iconic burger joints
There’s something very old-school about waiting in the summer sun to grab a burger, some fries and a drink that you need a spoon to finish. Austin may be changing more and more every day, but long-standing burger joints Top Notch (which was featured in summer classic "Dazed and Confused"!), Dan’s and Sandy’s are just a couple of the greasy spoons that’ll hit the sweet spot.
If you like your summer snacks with a side of chlorine…
Try Pool Burger! It’s a funky little airstream-tiki bar combo just steps from Deep Eddy Pool where rolling up in a swimsuit is the norm. Grab a burger and an elaborate tropical cocktail and you’ll feel like you’re kicking it at a neighborhood block party. Homemade soft-serve anyone?
Beat the heat at the roller rink
Outside, it’s bright, it’s hot and sometimes it feels like you might literally melt. But as kids of pervious eras will tell you, a reliably cool, dark oasis exists to whisk your summer woes away: the local roller rink. It could be any year inside the Austin Roller Rink, where you can skate to your heart’s content. You may fall, but there’s something comforting about getting back up, right?
Lounge like it’s Palm Springs in the ‘70s
You don’t need to go all the way to California to indulge your ‘70s Palm Springs fantasies. Kitty Cohen’s is much closer! From the umbrella tables and patio wading pool – not to mention the Insta-famous flamingo wallpaper in the bathroom – all you need is a minidress and some shades to go full “'Mad Men' summer episode.”
Spend a breezy summer night at the drive-in
A drive-in theater in 2019? Yes, y’all. Blue Starlite Drive-in out in Mueller shows movies every night, but they only take a limited number of cars (30 to 50) to make sure your movie-going experience is a breeze. They focus on childhood faves, cult classics, indie and arthouse films and Gen X and Gen Y gems. Keep up with what’s playing on their Facebook page.
