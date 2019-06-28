AUSTIN, Texas — Catch Air is an indoor playground specialized toward small children.

There are different areas to meet different children's age groups and their needs.

Parents can breathe easy, knowing the security measures in place to enter and exit the facility. Each child gets a stamp that matches their parent's, and the stamps are checked before you leave.

"The parents just tell us that they have as much fun as the kids, so that’s what keeps them coming back," General Manager Danelle Luna said.

You can chase your kids around and into the play structure if you want, or you can relax on the couches and enjoy the free wifi. As a parent, you do what's most comfortable for you.

Catch Air has two locations in the area, each with a different theme. The one in North Austin is underwater-themed, and the one in Round Rock is space-themed.

Owner Jennifer Ikard said, "We wanted a space that parents could bring their children to, and they could – if they wanted – they could stay all day. They could leave and come back. Our admission is always good for the entire day."

