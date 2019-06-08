AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January.

If you're looking to live closer to downtown at a more affordable price in the future, these new tiny apartments coming to South Austin may be a good choice for you.

PNW Real Estate announced they will begin building 44 new "Micro Unit" apartments by the end of 2019. They're basically tiny apartments and they're projected to be built and available to lease by mid-2021.

So, what are Micro Units exactly?

Micro Units are apartments ranging between 340-600 square feet. Some of these apartments will have bedrooms, but most will be studios.

Here's a look at a rendering of the Micro Units:

The apartments will provide normal amenities such as a kitchen, restroom, closet and balcony, just at a smaller size. There is also a possibility of adding Murphy beds.

According to Roka Music, who is the director of brand marketing for PNW, the biggest amenity will be the City of Austin itself.

Although you'd be downsizing your apartment size, you will be in walking or biking distance of South Congress, Lady Bird Lake and Barton Springs! But that's not even the best part. The real estate company said it's aiming to keep rent in this desirable area $1000 or less.

PNW added it aims to make rent in the South Austin more cost-friendly for this rapidly growing part of town.

