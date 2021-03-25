Central Texas teen hopeful a forever family will take a chance on her

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE is highlighting Jatiree, a 16-year-old who wants a warm and friendly family.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every day in Central Texas, children in the foster care system wait and hope for a family who will take a chance on them and give them a forever home

No more moving around. Loving. Caring. That is all these children want.

Jatiree, a 16-year-old girl living in Central Texas, is one of these children.

"I am worth it," she told KVUE's Tori Larned when asked what message she has for her future family.

Jatiree is a sweet and driven teen with a bright personality. She values people who have kind hearts. She said her friends are funny and smart too.

The 16-year-old does not talk about herself much because she is always interested in learning about others.

"She sees the best in everyone," according to a Heart Gallery of Central Texas official.

CUTIE ALERT! Meet #Jatiree. She hopes a family will adopt her and give her a great life. I can't wait for everyone to watch her story tomorrow morning on @KVUE #DaybreakATX #ForeverFamilies



Until then, here's more about her! https://t.co/Q84tLlrJFW



(📸: Spectator Photography) pic.twitter.com/AgurXhYBxm — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) March 24, 2021

When Jatiree is free, she likes to spruce up her outfits. She loves fashion and feeling good in what she wears. Although she does not get to go often, you can find Jatiree at the mall whenever she can get there. She hopes her forever family will accept her just the way she is.

"I want them to be kind. I want them to like me for me and not just for what they see. I want them to know how to deal with me and not just give up on me," Jatiree said.

Jatiree is verbally expressive and values open and positive communication. She would do well in a family who has experience raising teenagers. She would benefit from caregivers who are able to spend time with her and explore some of the same interests that she has.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Jatiree 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Jatiree will benefit from a family that can advocate for all her needs.

To learn more about Jatiree or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.