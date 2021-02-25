13-year-old rapper hopes for Texas family to adopt him

David uses rapping as an outlet, but he also loves sports and playing guitar.

AUSTIN, Texas — "This is Young Dave-o. Tell me something bro. I be going running round, don't nobody let you down ..."

It only took two minutes for this young 13-year-old, dressed in his glasses and his finest polo, to comb through his thoughts and bust out the rhymes, even while knowing all eyes would be on him.

"Just know when you pick it up, don't let it slow you down," David rapped. "Don't let them slow you down. Speed it up. When they bully you, just keep running past it. Don't let them bully you. Just know it's true. Don't know the fate. Just let it go."

This outlet helps David keep his head high and push through any difficulties he faces in life.

He is trustworthy ... kind... hopeful. The young boy makes good choices in the face of adversity.

Other ways David keeps himself grounded and focused are through sports and guitar. He just had his first week of guitar lessons and loved it, but it is clear his passion is with football.

David's favorite part is not the game itself, but the relationships and experiences he gains from it.

"There are always new people you get to meet and you are always going to show good sportsmanship," he said.

David thinks about his future a lot, especially when it comes to college. He hopes to attend Texas State University, but he wants to work in construction, so he said he will look for a school in Texas with the perfect program.

"I just like to work outside a lot. I just think it is fun," David said.

Knowing it is the backbone to a successful future, David is very focused on doing well in his studies. His favorite subject is math.

However, on the path to his future, he also hopes to find his forever family. He wants a mom, dad, at least one brother or sister, and a dog.

David wants to keep his roots planted in Texas. He also hopes they are "nice and outdoorsy," as well as stable. It's a bonus if his dad coaches sports so he can show him the ropes.

David desires to be loved and accepted by a great family. He will continue to have contact with his biological sibling (who is not part of this adoption).

To learn more about David or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.