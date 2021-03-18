'You are showing them courage' | Central Texas teen stands strong as she waits for adoption

In this week's Forever Families, Ashley goes to the Austin Zoo and shares her hopes for a future family.

AUSTIN, Texas — It does not get better than a day at the zoo, especially when you are an animal whisperer like Ashley.

The 13-year-old has a deep love for animals and even chatted with some of the birds during her trip to the Austin Zoo.

She spoke with KVUE's Tori Larned about her hopes of finding a forever family.

"This time, when I do get a forever family, I would say thank you for taking me in and actually wanting to be my family," Ashley said.

Life has not always been easy on her, but Ashley finds the positive in as many moments as she can. She said respect is the value that guides her most in life and the value she looks for in other people she is around.

"You are showing them [people] that you are worth it. You are showing them courage," she added.

Ashley's bright personality resonates with the people around her. She is fun, charming and very comfortable talking with others.

Spend five minutes with Ashley and she will make you laugh.

Her love of animals translates to the classroom. Her favorite class is science and she loves learning about how things in the universe work.

Ashley values her relationships with her friends a lot.

"I'll play with them and have girly days," she said. "And sometimes when I'm upset, we will talk a lot."

When she is not hanging out with her friends, Ashley likes reading Twilight, doing arts and crafts and trying new food. Yum!

The right family for Ashley will be patient and understanding, while also creating a pathway for her to experience structure and consistency. She would love to find herself with a family that will give her the opportunity to have siblings and pets.

To learn more about Ashley or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.