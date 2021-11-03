11-year-old's hope of finding a forever home grows during trip to the Austin Zoo

In this week's Forever Families, Carla, an adventurous and caring 11-year-old, gives KVUE's Tori Larned a tour around Austin Zoo.

AUSTIN, Texas — When Carla is around animals, her world settles down. Whether it is her pet dogs, horses or billy goats, she finds peace in every interaction she has with them.

While the 11-year-old has these animals in her life to make her smile, she hopes a forever family will find their way to her so she can smile with them too.

Anyone who gets to know Carla will quickly learn that she knows a lot about animals.

Her intelligence shined through as she gave KVUE's Tori Larned a tour around the Austin Zoo.

"I know my way around this place," Carla said.

That is not surprising since Carla loves adventure and spending time outdoors, including running and swimming, too.

Carla can be shy when you first meet her, but when she gets comfortable, she'll show you how sweet, intelligent and caring she is.

"For college, I am thinking about being a nurse in the military," Carla said.

Carla is only 11 years old, so until then, she will continue to do well in school – especially in music, her favorite subject.

But this young girl is not always on the go. She also hangs out with friends, sings and listens to music.

Carla is on an exciting journey in life and wants active parents and older and younger siblings to be a part of it.

Carla’s forever family will need to be nurturing, while also setting appropriate boundaries with structure and consistency. She would benefit from a very supportive family who will offer her extra encouragement from time to time.

While she wants a home of her own, Carla has a message for any family thinking of adopting a child.

"There are tons of people that don't know where they are going, like me. All I would say is, 'Give them a perfect home,'" she said.

To learn more about Carla or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.